An IT engineer in Hong Kong admitted to the District Court that he transported over 24kg of explosive chemicals. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong IT engineer admits transporting 24kg of explosive chemicals in exchange for HK$10,000
- Wong Chi-wing, 44, was caught trying to deliver the dangerous items to an unidentified man to ‘make cakes’
- Judge questions how ‘good family man’ in a strong financial position became a terrorist
An IT engineer in Hong Kong admitted to the District Court that he transported over 24kg of explosive chemicals. Photo: Jelly Tse