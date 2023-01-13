An IT engineer in Hong Kong admitted to the District Court that he transported over 24kg of explosive chemicals. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong IT engineer admits transporting 24kg of explosive chemicals in exchange for HK$10,000

  • Wong Chi-wing, 44, was caught trying to deliver the dangerous items to an unidentified man to ‘make cakes’
  • Judge questions how ‘good family man’ in a strong financial position became a terrorist

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:03pm, 13 Jan, 2023

