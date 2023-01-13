The Court of Final Appeal is likely to appoint retired Australian judge Patrick Keane to its bench. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retired top Australian judge lined up for spot on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal
- Patrick Keane’s nomination for Hong Kong bench seen as vote of ‘confidence’ in city’s judicial independence
- Keane worked in Australia’s Federal Court and sat in country’s top court, for nearly decade
The Court of Final Appeal is likely to appoint retired Australian judge Patrick Keane to its bench. Photo: Sam Tsang