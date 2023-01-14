Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai being escorted by correctional services officers in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong legal team distances itself from ‘international’ counterparts under fire from Beijing for meeting UK official
- Local law firm Robertsons says it acts exclusively for tycoon in legal proceedings
- Lai’s UK lawyers drew the ire of Beijing and the Hong Kong government after they reportedly met a junior minister from the British foreign office
