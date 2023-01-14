Paxlovid, Pfizer’s anti-viral medication to treat Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong customs targets smugglers taking Covid-19 medicines to Macau and mainland China, seize drugs worth more than HK$10 million

  • Tightened checks at all control points result in arrests, drugs intercepted over past six weeks
  • Shortage of such medicines in mainland China after spike in infections likely reason for smuggling trend

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:17pm, 14 Jan, 2023

