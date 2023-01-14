A judge ruled Alvin Cheng’s emergence from a manhole 600 metres away from PolyU during the riots as a sign of his participation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong protests: former activist found guilty of rioting at PolyU, judge points to his emergence from manhole as proof of involvement
- Judge rules ‘only irresistible inference’ from Alvin Cheng coming out of sewerage is that he was fleeing police in university violence
- Court also convicts four co-defendants of perverting course of justice by attempting to help cornered protesters break away
A judge ruled Alvin Cheng’s emergence from a manhole 600 metres away from PolyU during the riots as a sign of his participation. Photo: Jelly Tse