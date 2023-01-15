Legal experts say there is ‘no differentiation’ between doctors and ordinary citizens when it comes to manslaughter. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
What the arrests of 2 Hong Kong doctors over a medical blunder mean for city’s patients and the healthcare system
- Latest move by police prompts debate on whether practitioners in public sector can be held equally liable as private counterparts
- Sector members point out effect on efficiency and professional development
