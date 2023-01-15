Hong Kong customs this week seized around HK$500,000 in suspected Covid-19 antiviral drugs. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$500,000 worth of suspected Covid drugs, arrests couple over illegal import, possession
- Customs officers on Saturday arrest couple and discover 130 boxes of pills at flat after earlier intercepting air parcel containing another 250 packages
- Pills suspected to be generic version of Paxlovid known as Primovir, which is not registered for use in Hong Kong, spokesman says
