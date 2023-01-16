Lam Chi-kwan (centre) leaving Eastern Court on Monday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong judge bars 2 doctors on manslaughter charge from meeting with family of deceased while on bail
- Prosecutors allege Lam Chi-kwan, 50, and Chan Siu-kim, 45, ‘unlawfully killed’ woman who died of severe liver failure in 2017
- Three-month adjournment secured for police to further consider evidence in trial which has sent shock waves through local medical profession
