Lam Chi-kwan (centre) leaving Eastern Court on Monday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge bars 2 doctors on manslaughter charge from meeting with family of deceased while on bail

  • Prosecutors allege Lam Chi-kwan, 50, and Chan Siu-kim, 45, ‘unlawfully killed’ woman who died of severe liver failure in 2017
  • Three-month adjournment secured for police to further consider evidence in trial which has sent shock waves through local medical profession

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:04pm, 16 Jan, 2023

