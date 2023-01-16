Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook
Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police search for victim, 5 knife-wielding captors after early morning abduction

  • Man tries to escape group of men carrying knives before being bundled into car in Yau Ma Tei around 5am on Monday morning
  • Online video shows captors’ vehicle mounting pavement, running red light as it speeds off after dramatic incident

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:06pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook
Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE