Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police search for victim, 5 knife-wielding captors after early morning abduction
- Man tries to escape group of men carrying knives before being bundled into car in Yau Ma Tei around 5am on Monday morning
- Online video shows captors’ vehicle mounting pavement, running red light as it speeds off after dramatic incident
Screen capture from a video showing the captors’ vehicle fleeing the scene. Photo: Facebook