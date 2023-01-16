Hong Kong’s chief justice on Monday set out the scope and limits of the judiciary’s reach, arguing misconceptions of its role might lead to “unrealistic expectations” that could eventually erode public confidence in the judicial system and the rule of law. In a speech set against the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding Beijing’s interpretation of the national security law and ahead of a series of high-profile trials centred on the Beijing-decreed legislation this year, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nang said the courts must respect and uphold the constitutional order of the city even as he stressed their independence. He also emphasised that it was not the courts’ function to make laws, public policies or political decisions. “The Basic Law and other relevant laws in Hong Kong set out as well as delimit the jurisdiction of the courts. It is the duty of the courts to fully exercise that jurisdiction in cases falling within it,” Cheung said in his speech delivered at the opening of the legal year. “However, it is equally important that they do not usurp the functions, powers or jurisdiction vested in other organs or bodies under the Basic Law, or, for that matter, the constitution, or to purport to exercise judicial power that they have not been conferred with.” He said making laws was the responsibility of the Legislative Council or the nation’s legislature in the case of national laws applicable to the city. What Beijing ruling on overseas lawyers in Hong Kong national security cases means The judiciary, he said, was also not entitled to make public policies or political decisions, which were made by the government. It only played a role when a particular policy was challenged in court for its consistency with the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, or the Bill of Rights, or for its lawfulness or reasonableness in the public law sense, the chief justice added. “Whilst inevitably, the court’s decision may sometimes have a political impact, this does not mean the court has made a political decision or made its decision on a political basis as opposed to a legal one when deciding the dispute,” he said. “Still less does it mean that the court has involved itself politically in the making or unmaking of any government policy.” Retired Australian judge in line to join Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal Cheung underscored the importance of the community having a “clear and accurate” understanding of the roles and functions of the judiciary, which he said was ultimately conducive to maintaining public confidence in the courts. “Conversely, an inaccurate, incomplete or misconceived understanding of the role of the judiciary is often the reason for misplaced or inappropriate criticisms of court decisions, or even personal attacks against our judges,” he warned. “Sometimes, misconceptions of the judicial role may lead to unrealistic expectations of the courts, which cannot and should not be met. This is not conducive to public confidence in our judicial system or the upholding of the rule of law.” Meanwhile, Cheung also revealed the judiciary was actively exploring the possibility of live broadcasting selected judicial proceedings. It was also considering the setting of a target time frame of three to five years for requiring the profession to conduct litigation electronically.