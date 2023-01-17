Freelance journalist Bao Choy speaks to the media outside court. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: final appeal granted to journalist found guilty of breaching law over vehicle registry search

  • Bao Choy, 39, was prosecuted over her use of the Transport Department’s database while making documentary on police’s response to 2019 Yuen long mob attack
  • Panel of top judges rules case involves significant legal point and might entail ‘substantial and grave injustice’

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:29pm, 17 Jan, 2023

