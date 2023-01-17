Two hooded and handcuffed suspects are being escorted into an unmarked police vehicle after the pair were arrested in a Mong Kok hotel room on Monday. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspects arrested, HK$470,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Hong Kong hotel room raid

  • Police conduct raid on Shanghai Street hotel in Mong Kok after receiving intelligence
  • Two suspects, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:35pm, 17 Jan, 2023

