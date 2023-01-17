The opening of the legal year on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Legal community praises Hong Kong judiciary’s plan to broadcast court proceedings, agreeing it should start with appellate court
- Plan will put city on par with other common law jurisdictions, improve transparency, and boost public confidence, according to chief justice
- Researcher agrees plan should be limited to appellate court to avoid counsel playing up to audiences or explaining legal terms
