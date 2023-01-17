A landmark ruling in 2021 set out the criteria for proving offences of rioting or taking part in an unlawful assembly. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: prosecutors seek to overturn acquittals of 13 defendants on rioting charges, including 9 who already left city
- Court urged to call retrial despite defendants’ absence, in break from regular criminal case procedures
- Accused among dozens whose acquittals face challenge from authorities after major 2021 ruling set out criteria for proving offences of rioting or taking part in unlawful assembly
