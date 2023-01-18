National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang
National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 for producing allegedly seditious books on 2019 protests, selling them at fair

  • Officers from force’s National Security Department raid stall at fair on ground floor of Mong Kok shopping centre
  • Three men and three women, aged 18 to 62, arrested in Kowloon and the New Territories

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:32am, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang
National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE