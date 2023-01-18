National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security police arrest 6 for producing allegedly seditious books on 2019 protests, selling them at fair
- Officers from force’s National Security Department raid stall at fair on ground floor of Mong Kok shopping centre
- Three men and three women, aged 18 to 62, arrested in Kowloon and the New Territories
National Security Department officers searched a market fair in Mong Kong and took away two women. Photo: Sam Tsang