An eight-month-old Ragdoll cat was stolen from a party room in Mong Kok City Centre on Sai Yeung Choi Street South at about 1.30am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police search for 3 men suspected of stealing Ragdoll cat from Mong Kok party room
- Security camera footage shows suspects carrying box out of venue at about 1.30am
- Police say it is possible pet owner did not lock the door properly when he left at 12.30am
An eight-month-old Ragdoll cat was stolen from a party room in Mong Kok City Centre on Sai Yeung Choi Street South at about 1.30am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout