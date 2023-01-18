An eight-month-old Ragdoll cat was stolen from a party room in Mong Kok City Centre on Sai Yeung Choi Street South at about 1.30am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police search for 3 men suspected of stealing Ragdoll cat from Mong Kok party room

  • Security camera footage shows suspects carrying box out of venue at about 1.30am
  • Police say it is possible pet owner did not lock the door properly when he left at 12.30am

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:24pm, 18 Jan, 2023

