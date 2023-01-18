The Independent Commission Against Corruption has reminded parents not to offer bribes in exchange for school placements. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Independent Commission Against Corruption has reminded parents not to offer bribes in exchange for school placements. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong watchdog warns parents not to offer bribes to secure school spots for children after mother charged for trying to pay off headmistress with HK$20,000

  • Li Junping allegedly tried to bribe a headmistress to secure primary one placement for her son, according to Independent Commission Against Corruption
  • Headmistress rejected the offer and school filed a corruption complaint on the same day, watchdog says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:29pm, 18 Jan, 2023

