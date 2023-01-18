Hong Kong authorities found HK$23 million worth of crystal meth in a shipment of ceiling tiles from Toronto. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities to cooperate with Canadian counterparts after seizing HK$23 million worth of crystal meth
- Drug was hidden in shipment of ceiling tiles from Toronto, according to senior customs official
- Authorities also found 38kg of cannabis buds and arrested two suspects in a sting operation
Hong Kong authorities found HK$23 million worth of crystal meth in a shipment of ceiling tiles from Toronto. Photo: Handout