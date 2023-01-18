Hong Kong authorities found HK$23 million worth of crystal meth in a shipment of ceiling tiles from Toronto. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong authorities to cooperate with Canadian counterparts after seizing HK$23 million worth of crystal meth

  • Drug was hidden in shipment of ceiling tiles from Toronto, according to senior customs official
  • Authorities also found 38kg of cannabis buds and arrested two suspects in a sting operation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:58pm, 18 Jan, 2023

