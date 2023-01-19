The price of cocaine on the street has dropped in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
The price of cocaine on the street has dropped in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong customs uncovers HK$260 million haul of cocaine in shipment of frozen chicken feet from Brazil

  • 300kg of cocaine, hidden in 30 out of 1,800 boxes of frozen chicken feet, was uncovered last month after the shipment was selected for inspection
  • Syndicate used a bogus business registration document to apply for an import permit for the cargo

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:11pm, 19 Jan, 2023

