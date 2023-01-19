Hong Kong customs officers have confiscated HK$190 million worth of black-market cigarettes in the second-largest smuggling bust in two decades. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$190 million worth of black market cigarettes in second-largest smuggling bust
- Haul of 69 million cigarettes found hidden in seven cargo containers on board barge berthed in Yau Ma Tei
- Customs officers arrested 49 people for being involved in storage, distribution and peddling of contraband cigarettes during two-week operation
