Cheng Wing-chun (left), accused of disrespect to the national anthem, is shielded from the camera after an appearance at Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong man denies national anthem insult, says protest song tune used on Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony video only to hone editing skills

  • Instrumental version of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ replaced ‘March of the Volunteers’ on Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony video, court hears
  • Magistrate told protest song music substituted for national anthem as Hong Kong star fencer Edgar Cheung won gold at 2021 Olympics

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:51pm, 19 Jan, 2023

