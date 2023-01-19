Cheng Wing-chun (left), accused of disrespect to the national anthem, is shielded from the camera after an appearance at Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong man denies national anthem insult, says protest song tune used on Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony video only to hone editing skills
- Instrumental version of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ replaced ‘March of the Volunteers’ on Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony video, court hears
- Magistrate told protest song music substituted for national anthem as Hong Kong star fencer Edgar Cheung won gold at 2021 Olympics
