The Law Reform Commission says payments disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members. Photo: Shutterstock
Allow Hong Kong courts to order periodic payments instead of lump sums to compensate accident victims, Law Reform Commission says
- Advisory body says money disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members
- Proposal applies to those who have been ‘catastrophically injured’ and suffer permanent disabilities
