The Law Reform Commission says payments disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members. Photo: Shutterstock
The Law Reform Commission says payments disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members. Photo: Shutterstock
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Allow Hong Kong courts to order periodic payments instead of lump sums to compensate accident victims, Law Reform Commission says

  • Advisory body says money disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members
  • Proposal applies to those who have been ‘catastrophically injured’ and suffer permanent disabilities

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 10:52pm, 19 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Law Reform Commission says payments disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members. Photo: Shutterstock
The Law Reform Commission says payments disbursed in intervals protects accident victims from being exploited by family members. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE