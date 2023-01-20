Three people were charged with conspiracy to defraud in connection with the case of a falling giant screen that seriously injured two dancers during a concert by the boy band Mirror last year. Photo: handout
Three people were charged with conspiracy to defraud in connection with the case of a falling giant screen that seriously injured two dancers during a concert by the boy band Mirror last year. Photo: handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong Mirror accident: police charge 3 people with conspiracy to defraud

  • Two project managers and a technical coordinator from Engineering Impact Limited, the principal contractor for the concert, charged
  • They were among five people arrested in November; the other two were released unconditionally on Friday

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:12pm, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Three people were charged with conspiracy to defraud in connection with the case of a falling giant screen that seriously injured two dancers during a concert by the boy band Mirror last year. Photo: handout
Three people were charged with conspiracy to defraud in connection with the case of a falling giant screen that seriously injured two dancers during a concert by the boy band Mirror last year. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE