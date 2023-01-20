The 2019 park protest in Tuen Mun that left a lawmaker facing a charge of oerverting the course of justice. Photo: Felix Wong
The 2019 park protest in Tuen Mun that left a lawmaker facing a charge of oerverting the course of justice. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker cleared of perverting the course of justice after judge finds he was trying to calm a tense situation during 2019 protests

  • Former Legco member Lam Cheuk-ting walks free from court after judge rules he tried to calm stand-off between demonstrators and police
  • Judge Douglas Yau says ex-Legco member was ‘like a man … putting out fires here and there’.

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:40pm, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 2019 park protest in Tuen Mun that left a lawmaker facing a charge of oerverting the course of justice. Photo: Felix Wong
The 2019 park protest in Tuen Mun that left a lawmaker facing a charge of oerverting the course of justice. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE