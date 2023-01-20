Customs officers arrest two men on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 74,000 pills believed to be used to treat Covid-19 into the city. Photo: Jelly Tse
Suspected smugglers arrested for allegedly trying to bring 2,100 boxes of pills used to treat Covid-19 into Hong Kong
- Largest airport bust since 2020 nets 74,000 pills bought in by two men claiming to be garment merchants
- Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog assures residents there is no need to stockpile painkillers or pay overinflated prices
