A Hong Kong police officer opened fire on a man during an investigation into a noise complaint on the outlying island of Peng Chau on Tuesday night. The officer was said to have fired three shots at the man on Peng Chau Wing On Street at 10.40pm. An officer and the man were injured in the incident. Details of their injuries were not immediately available. A video clip widely circulated online shows a man with a waist wound lying on the ground with an injured officer nearby. The man who reportedly sustained gunshot wounds was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.