Hong Kong police investigate Wednesday’s alleged attack on an officer on Peng Chau. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policeman assaulted and pushed down stairs before firing on suspect while investigating noise complaint on Peng Chau
- Suspect grabbed officer’s neck so hard he apparently drew blood, says acting superintendent
- Preliminary investigation shows officer felt his life was being threatened, according to force
