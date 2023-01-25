Hong Kong police investigate Wednesday’s alleged attack on an officer on Peng Chau. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong policeman assaulted and pushed down stairs before firing on suspect while investigating noise complaint on Peng Chau

  • Suspect grabbed officer’s neck so hard he apparently drew blood, says acting superintendent
  • Preliminary investigation shows officer felt his life was being threatened, according to force

Denise Tsang
Kahon Chan and Denise Tsang

Updated: 4:22pm, 25 Jan, 2023

