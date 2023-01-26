The Police General Orders state officers may shoot to protect anyone, including themselves, from death or serious injury. Photo: Dickson Lee
Explainer |
When can police open fire? Hong Kong’s Peng Chau shooting sparks debate on officers’ use of firearms
- Officer fired three rounds at alleged attacker while investigating routine noise complaint on Tuesday night
- Post looks into police protocols and training, including past controversies
