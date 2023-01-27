Police shot Oliver Dairo Arimas 3 times after he allegedly assaulted an officer. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Magistrate orders man shot by Hong Kong police officer on Peng Chau to remain in custody until release from hospital

  • Oliver Dairo Arimas, 43, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to prevent lawful apprehension
  • Filipino national still in hospital recovering from 3 gunshot wounds which, at one point, left him in critical condition

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:27pm, 27 Jan, 2023

