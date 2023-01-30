Michel Gonzalez (middle) with his lawyers outside Kowloon City Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong judge acquits former Dolce & Gabbana president of corruption over alleged kickbacks worth HK$1.7 million
- Judge says authenticity of evidence cannot be established because key witness did not testify in court
- Michel Gonzalez was accused of receiving illegal rebates for arranging season-end products to be sold to online discount retailer in mainland China
