Michel Gonzalez (middle) with his lawyers outside Kowloon City Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge acquits former Dolce & Gabbana president of corruption over alleged kickbacks worth HK$1.7 million

  • Judge says authenticity of evidence cannot be established because key witness did not testify in court
  • Michel Gonzalez was accused of receiving illegal rebates for arranging season-end products to be sold to online discount retailer in mainland China

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:51pm, 30 Jan, 2023

