Former radio reporter Raymond Cheng at a 2019 demonstration where he was hit in the back by a police sponge grenade. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong independent police watchdog upholds internal police investigation rejection of complaint by reporter hit by sponge grenade in 2019 social unrest
- Independent Police Complaints Council says reporter failed to provide sufficient evidence of ‘unnecessary use of authority’
- But IPCC emphasises decision did not mean complaint was not ‘credible’ or that the force was free of wrongdoing
