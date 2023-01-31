Hong Kong police arrested a 30-year-old man from Thailand who fell four floors from a block of flats while scrambling down a drainpipe in an alleged attempted burglary in the New Territories early on Tuesday. The Thai passport holder, who arrived in the city on Monday last week, was descending from the roof of the six-storey Fook Shun Building on Ma Wang Road in Yuen Long shortly after 1.30am. The suspect lost his balance outside a fifth-floor flat when the occupant heard a noise and opened a window to check, a source familiar with the case said. He said the suspect fell onto the first-floor stairwell of the building. Hong Kong cat burglars hunted by police after kitty reunited with owner According to police, the injured man was found in the stairwell when officers arrived. He was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. A spokesman for the force said a female tenant called police after discovering the man was climbing down the building’s drainpipe. “An initial investigation suggested the suspect was trying to carry out a break-in and he was arrested for attempted burglary,” the spokesman said. Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are dealing with the case. In a separate case, officers were called to a house in the upmarket Mount Beacon development on Cornwall Street in Kowloon Tong at about 8.30am on Monday after a domestic helper found the home had been burgled. The police spokesman said the main door had been prised open and one of the bedrooms ransacked. He said it was not known what valuables had been stolen, because the helper’s employer was out of town. Hunt is on for men who injured employee, stole watches in Hong Kong mall robbery Detectives have checked security camera footage to gather evidence. So far, no arrests have been made. Officers from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit are handling the case. Between January and October last year, police handled 724 reports of burglary, down 42.6 per cent from 1,261 cases logged in the same period of 2021. There were 2,095 reports of break-ins in the whole of 2020.