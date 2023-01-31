Police are searching for at least three other gang members who jumped out of the luxury car and managed to flee after it rammed into five other vehicles. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest suspected gang member after his Mercedes-Benz rammed into 5 cars, causing 6-vehicle pile-up in Sha Tin
- Citywide police search under way for at least three other gang members who fled scene after crash
- Source says they earlier used stolen credit cards to buy electronic products at Festival Walk shopping centre in Kowloon Tong
