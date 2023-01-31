The coroner’s Court is determining the cause and circumstances of the death of a retiree who took her last breath while waiting for Covid-19 quarantine arrangements to be made. Photo: Dickson Lee
Manpower shortage delayed Covid-19 quarantine arrangement for chronically ill Hongkonger who died alone, inquest told
- Lui Suk-hang was left alone for three days when her sole career tested positive for Covid-19 and was sent to isolation
- Residential estate evacuations drained resources from task force designated to monitor Covid-19 patients, Coroner’s Court told
