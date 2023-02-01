CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam
CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong ban on CBD products takes effect with more than 77,000 cannabidiol items surrendered by users

  • Those found possessing or consuming the wellness goods face seven years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$1 million
  • Customs says tourists may still be unaware of new law, and advises visitors to hand over items at checkpoints

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:53pm, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam
CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE