CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong ban on CBD products takes effect with more than 77,000 cannabidiol items surrendered by users
- Those found possessing or consuming the wellness goods face seven years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$1 million
- Customs says tourists may still be unaware of new law, and advises visitors to hand over items at checkpoints
CBD products are used for their supposed medicinal value and are legal in most countries. Photo: Nora Tam