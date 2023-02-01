Between January and October last year, Hong Kong police handled 1,309 reports of online romance scams. Photo: Shutterstock
Between January and October last year, Hong Kong police handled 1,309 reports of online romance scams. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Terminal cancer patient in Poland’ dupes Hong Kong woman, 51, out of more than HK$9.6 million in online love scam

  • Retiree in city befriended ‘lover’ on Instagram who claimed to be a Korean working in Poland and needing money for a transplant to save his life
  • He later told victim he only had three months to live, asking for an upfront fee to transfer US$6 million in assets to her

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:33pm, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Between January and October last year, Hong Kong police handled 1,309 reports of online romance scams. Photo: Shutterstock
Between January and October last year, Hong Kong police handled 1,309 reports of online romance scams. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE