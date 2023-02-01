Principal Medical and Health Officer Dr Albert Au leaves the Coroner’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Death of Hong Kong woman forced to wait for Covid-19 quarantine spot came as health staff overloaded by fourth wave of cases, coroner hears

  • Centre for Health Protection official tells inquest that expansion of Covid-19 task force could not keep pace with fourth wave surge
  • Doctor defends nursing decision not to prioritise case of woman with chronic conditions found dead three days after daughter was isolated with Covid-19

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:26pm, 1 Feb, 2023

