Defendants Ng Hoi-ying (left) and Lam Chi-wah (centre) leave Kowloon City Law Courts. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Mirror concert: 3 employees of principal contractor to stand trial on charges of falsifying data to gain approval
- Ng Hoi-ying, 41, Joseph Leung, 48, and Lam Chi-wah, 60, face a joint count of conspiracy to defraud for allegedly under-reporting the weight of stage apparatus
- Trio could face up to seven years in jail if convicted in the District Court
Defendants Ng Hoi-ying (left) and Lam Chi-wah (centre) leave Kowloon City Law Courts. Photo: K. Y. Cheng