A High Court heard that Javed Iqbal Islam kicked a fallen Tang Chung-keung several times and struck his head off the ground during the attack in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court heard that Javed Iqbal Islam kicked a fallen Tang Chung-keung several times and struck his head off the ground during the attack in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court convicts man for murder of 61-year-old store worker over 2 beer cans worth HK$31

  • Jury returns unanimous verdict to convict Javed Iqbal Islam for fatally assaulting 61-year-old Tang Chung-keung outside 7-Eleven store on Kik Yeung Road in 2019
  • Defendant claimed attack was self-defence, but prosecutors rejected explanation and called for murder conviction

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:09pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A High Court heard that Javed Iqbal Islam kicked a fallen Tang Chung-keung several times and struck his head off the ground during the attack in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
A High Court heard that Javed Iqbal Islam kicked a fallen Tang Chung-keung several times and struck his head off the ground during the attack in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE