A High Court heard that Javed Iqbal Islam kicked a fallen Tang Chung-keung several times and struck his head off the ground during the attack in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court convicts man for murder of 61-year-old store worker over 2 beer cans worth HK$31
- Jury returns unanimous verdict to convict Javed Iqbal Islam for fatally assaulting 61-year-old Tang Chung-keung outside 7-Eleven store on Kik Yeung Road in 2019
- Defendant claimed attack was self-defence, but prosecutors rejected explanation and called for murder conviction
