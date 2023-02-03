A Hong Kong martial arts coach has pleaded guilty to inciting subversion under the national security law. Photo: Sun Yeung
A Hong Kong martial arts coach has pleaded guilty to inciting subversion under the national security law. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong martial arts coach pleads guilty to inciting subversion for urging people to join ‘ghost-killer squad’

  • Denis Wong, 60, called on others to join his paramilitary training sessions in preparation for a ‘violent revolution’
  • Coach and 62-year-old student pleaded guilty to possessing arms without a licence over seven crossbows found at their respective homes

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:40pm, 3 Feb, 2023

