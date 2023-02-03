Customs officers have seized about 257,000 tablets of smuggled Covid-19 drugs since January. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes Covid-19 drugs worth HK$15 million, arrests 20 suspects

  • According to customs, 27 of the cases involved illegal imports through postal parcels, express deliveries and freight
  • Preliminary tests found that one type of medication did not contain the claimed ingredients

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 6:44pm, 3 Feb, 2023

