Police have classified the case as cruelty to animals. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police report animal cruelty case after 3 cats rescued, 1 found dead, at abandoned pet shop

  • Force and firefighters broke into permanently closed pet store in Mong Kok on Friday night after passer-by spots cats in first-floor window
  • Shop was in poor state after being closed for at least a week with red paint marks spotted on ground, according to source

Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:26pm, 4 Feb, 2023

