Protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, in November, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: 11 convicted of rioting in trial related to violent clashes near PolyU campus

  • Among the group, two protesters convicted of possessing articles with intent to destroy or damage property after bringing zip ties to clashes in Yau Ma Tei in 2019
  • Deputy District Judge Ivy Chui found the men had no reason to be at site of late-night unrest, other than to participate in riot

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 11:00pm, 4 Feb, 2023

