Protesters clash with riot police on Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, in November, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: 11 convicted of rioting in trial related to violent clashes near PolyU campus
- Among the group, two protesters convicted of possessing articles with intent to destroy or damage property after bringing zip ties to clashes in Yau Ma Tei in 2019
- Deputy District Judge Ivy Chui found the men had no reason to be at site of late-night unrest, other than to participate in riot
