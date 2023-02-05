Supporters of 47 facing charges under the national security law waiting outside court in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Trial of 47 Hong Kong opposition figures: 2 decide to plead guilty to charges under national security law over 2020 unofficial primary poll
- 90 days set aside for trial starting Monday, the biggest prosecution so far under national security law
- Opposition politicians and activists face subversion charges over unofficial poll to select candidates for Legco election
