Prison guards used pepper spray to stop a fight and subdue three inmates at a medium-security facility in Hong Kong, correctional services authorities said on Monday. The brawl among three male prisoners, aged between 26 and 47, broke out in a dormitory at Tong Fuk Correctional Institution on Lantau Island soon after 9pm on Sunday. “Officers at the scene immediately ordered them to stop and applied [pepper spray] to subdue them after repeated warnings were ignored,” the Correctional Services Department said in a statement. 2 injured in brawl at Hong Kong prison involving triad gang members “During the incident, the three persons in custody sustained injuries to their faces, hands and heads respectively.” The three men did not require treatment outside the facility after receiving medical attention by a relevant officer on-site. The case has been reported to police for investigation. According to the department, the trio were jailed for the offences of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of dangerous drugs respectively. The Tong Fuk Correctional Institution for male adult prisoners can accommodate up to 925 inmates. Murderer charged for allegedly attempting to bribe Hong Kong prison official On February 1 last year, the department’s elite “Black Panthers” rapid response team was deployed to help maintain order when a brawl involving 10 triad members erupted at the maximum-security Stanley Prison in Hong Kong Island’s Southern district. The Regional Response Team was formed in 2016 and is equipped with some of the latest riot control weapons to assist in containing prison violence. Ten male prisoners, aged between 26 and 56, with triad backgrounds were involved in the 2022 brawl. Pepper spray was used to subdue the men. An officer and one inmate suffered minor injuries to their hand and eye respectively. In September 2011, the elite squad was called to the Lo Wu Correctional Institution in the New Territories to defuse a confrontation between guards and 18 inmates over a punishment handed down to prisoners for the possession of contraband items.