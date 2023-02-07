Hong Kong police have issued a scam alert against online pet sales. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong fashion company vice-president loses HK$6 million in bogus kitten sale, prompting police alert against online pet scams
- Source says 58-year-old victim was asked to make several cryptocurrency transfers in sale of cat from Thailand and fees for insurance claims after animal ‘died’ in delivery
- Between January and October last year, police handled 18,660 reports of cybercrimes, up two-fifths from 13,163 cases in the same period of 2021
