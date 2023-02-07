People line up outside the West Kowloon Court on the second day of the hearing of the case involving the Legco primary. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s stability and livelihood could have been ‘gravely affected’ by 2020 unofficial primary scheme, court hears
- Prosecutor alleges objective of defendants was to win Legco majority, paralyse government and topple then-chief executive Carrie Lam
- Trial hears online statement alleged to have been signed by some defendants was proof of ‘unwavering pledge’ to achieve subversive aims
