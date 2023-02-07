People line up outside the West Kowloon Court on the second day of the hearing of the case involving the Legco primary. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
People line up outside the West Kowloon Court on the second day of the hearing of the case involving the Legco primary. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s stability and livelihood could have been ‘gravely affected’ by 2020 unofficial primary scheme, court hears

  • Prosecutor alleges objective of defendants was to win Legco majority, paralyse government and topple then-chief executive Carrie Lam
  • Trial hears online statement alleged to have been signed by some defendants was proof of ‘unwavering pledge’ to achieve subversive aims

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:37pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People line up outside the West Kowloon Court on the second day of the hearing of the case involving the Legco primary. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
People line up outside the West Kowloon Court on the second day of the hearing of the case involving the Legco primary. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE