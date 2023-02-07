Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man and his girlfriend and recovered a stolen two-month-old Yorkshire terrier on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest couple, recover puppy worth HK$22,000 stolen from pet shop
- Man, 45, and woman, 43, detained for theft as missing Yorkshire Terrier recovered
- Puppy was not injured or ill-treated, according to police
