Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man and his girlfriend and recovered a stolen two-month-old Yorkshire terrier on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man and his girlfriend and recovered a stolen two-month-old Yorkshire terrier on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest couple, recover puppy worth HK$22,000 stolen from pet shop

  • Man, 45, and woman, 43, detained for theft as missing Yorkshire Terrier recovered
  • Puppy was not injured or ill-treated, according to police

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:50pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man and his girlfriend and recovered a stolen two-month-old Yorkshire terrier on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man and his girlfriend and recovered a stolen two-month-old Yorkshire terrier on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE