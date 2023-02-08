Police cordon off an area at Jat Min Chuen in Sha Tin, the estate where the attack and apparent suicide occurred. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Man, 90, believed to have attacked wife with cleaver before jumping to death in Hong Kong, while in separate case, bodies of couple found in suspected suicide pact
- First case centres on elderly couple in noise dispute, with wife suffering head injuries and calling in police
- Emergency personnel alerted to second incident in Tsuen Wan after security guard finds bodies
