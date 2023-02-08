Police cordon off an area at Jat Min Chuen in Sha Tin, the estate where the attack and apparent suicide occurred. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man, 90, believed to have attacked wife with cleaver before jumping to death in Hong Kong, while in separate case, bodies of couple found in suspected suicide pact

  • First case centres on elderly couple in noise dispute, with wife suffering head injuries and calling in police
  • Emergency personnel alerted to second incident in Tsuen Wan after security guard finds bodies

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:44pm, 8 Feb, 2023

