Retiree Lui Suk-hang’s daughters, Chiu Hoi-ling (left) and Lui Suet-ngan leave the Coroner’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Inquest rules chronically ill Hong Kong woman died of natural causes after carer sent into Covid quarantine, calls for drills to prepare medical workers for pandemics
- Coroner’s Court records unanimous verdict from five-member jury after pathologist concludes coronavirus killed retiree Lui Suk-hang
- Jury calls for comprehensive inquiries when staff interview suspected cases and urges health authorities to enhance ability to mobilise frontline workers
Retiree Lui Suk-hang’s daughters, Chiu Hoi-ling (left) and Lui Suet-ngan leave the Coroner’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong